2 hours ago

The Youth Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that 3 days from now, it will pull down all NPP billboards, flags, and posters in every corner of the country.

This was after they alleged that members of NPP vigilante group have pulled down NDC billboards, removal of NDC flags and tearing of posters in Ablekuma West Constituency, North Dayi Constituency, and many other places.

In a press statement signed by the National Youth Organizer George Opare Addo, they have issued a word of caution to the ruling party to desist from what they described as undemocratic and cowardice actions.

Read the statement below

A WORD OF CAUTION FROM THE NDC YOUTH WING TO THE NPP.

The attention of the National Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress has been drawn to an unfortunate incident where people suspected to be members of NPP vigilante group were engaged in the pulling down of NDC billboards, removal of NDC flags and tearing of our posters in Ablekuma West Constituency, North Dayi Constituency and many other places.

We want to sound a strong word of caution to the NPP and their surrogates to desist from such undemocratic and cowardice actions before they incur our anger and retribution.

By this statement, we direct our teeming and dedicated youth across the country to within 3days pull down all NPP billboards, flags and posters in every corner of this country if the destruction of our flags and other paraphernalia continues.

The NDC youth are a peace-loving group, however, we will not countenance any action from our opponents that will be detrimental to the realization of our goal which is a victory for the NDC in the 7th December 2020 general elections. We will match NPP boot for boot if we are pushed further.

George Opare Addo (Esq)

National Youth Organiser

National Democratic Congress