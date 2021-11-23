2 hours ago

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has noted that his side is poised to vote against the electronic transaction levy announced by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in the 2022 budget.

According to him, the newly introduced tax will overburden Ghanaians amid the economic hardship.

He added that the e-levy will derail the progress made in digitizing the economy.

Speaking on PM Express on Monday, November 22, Haruna Iddrisu said, “We will reject it outright. There’s no way the Minority will stand with government on the introduction of the e-levy. It’s not just opportunistic but an oppressive tax regime but also lazy. It will derail the progress we have made as a country on the digital economy. We are united and collectively, we will subject it to a vote and be counted standing in opposition.”

It would be recalled that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the 2022 budget presentation in parliament on November 17 announced the introduction of 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions.

According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.

He added that the 1.75% tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.

Post budget reading, Ken Ofori-Atta said government will engage the Minority in Parliament over the 1.75% tax placed on all electronic transactions for it to be approved.

Source: Ghanaweb