7 hours ago

As the Electoral Commission (EC) prepares to announce the verdict of the 2020 general elections, Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has strongly signalled his outfit will resist any attempt to change the will of the Ghanaian people.

According to him, his party has won 10 out of the 16 regions and they have obtained a clear majority of 140 out of the 275 parliamentary seats.

For him, the government is trying to use the military to overturn results.

“We will resist any attempt to change the will of the people,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the election management body, the EC has requested for an extension of hours before the pronouncement of the verdict is finally amde.