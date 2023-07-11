4 hours ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will resist any attempt by the Electoral Commission (EC) to rig the 2024 elections.

The NDC says sinister plans by the EC to use the Ghana Card as the only source document for registration onto the voters’ register will be fiercely resisted and prevented.

Speaking at a Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) event at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, the NDC flagbearer and former president, John Dramani Mahama said his party will not allow itself to be cheated.

“It is in this light that we in the NDC wish to make clear that we will resist and prevent any sinister plot by the EC to manipulate the outcome of the 2024 elections even before the first ballot is cast through the needless and unapproved insistence of the Ghana Card as the only means of registration. The EC remains intransigent and appears determined to make it difficult for sections of our population to have their names on the voter register.”

This is not the first time the NDC has accused the EC of scheming to rig the polls.

Source: citifmonline