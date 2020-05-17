2 hours ago

According to them, Madam Jean Mensah is planning to maximize the chances of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections.

The group in a press statement also alleged that the NPP, knowing very well it cannot win a legitimate election, has conspired with the electoral commission to rig the 2020 elections.

“As it's turning out, the Electoral Commission headed by Partisan Mrs. Jean Mensah is anxious to disenfranchise many qualified voters ahead of the 2020 elections to maximize the chances of their paymasters. It appears Akufo-Addo cannot win any legitimate election. Let’s brace up to resist and defend the 1992 constitution for the future of Ghana,” the statement read.

WE WILL RESIST PARTISAN JEAN MENSAH’S PLAN TO DISENFRANCHISE QUALIFIED VOTERS TO FAVOR HER PAYMASTER

The 1992 constitution frowns upon moves by politicians to secure power through the back door or steal the mandate of the people. In 2008, the NPP set to rig the presidential and parliamentary elections but were woefully embarrassed leading to the first failed attempt by Nana Akufo Addo to win the Presidency of Ghana.

Those who played front-line roles in that election for the NPP do not wish to remember what happened. the 2016 election has yet to be gazetted almost four years after the election.

It appears Akufo Addo cannot win any legitimate election. Let's brace up to resist and defend the 1992 constitution for the future of Ghana.

Long Live NDC, Long Live Ghana. Eye Zu! Eye Za!

