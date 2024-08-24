5 hours ago

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated his pledge to reverse the name changes of public universities instituted by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government if elected in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to NDC supporters at the party’s manifesto launch in Winneba, Central Region, Mahama declared that the public universities would return to their original names, ensuring they align with their core mandate.

“We shall reverse the names of public universities re-named by the NPP to reflect the core mandate of those universities,” he said.

Among the public universities whose names have been changed are: the Wa Campus of the University of Development Studies (UDS), renamed after Simon D. Dombo, and the Navrongo Campus, renamed after C.K. Tedam, both of whom are prominent figures in the NPP’s Danquah-Busia-Dombo political tradition.

The University of Energy and Natural Resources has also undergone a name change, with other tertiary institutions under consideration for their names to be changed by the Akufo-Addo government.