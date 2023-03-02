2 hours ago

Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak supporters, Kobby Jones has revealed that the supporters of the club will sack beleaguered head coach Slavko Matic as they did to former coach Eyal Lachman.

Supporters of the club are agitated that they lost the Ga Mashie derby to rivals Great Olympics on Wednesday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They have accused the Serbian coach of sacking all the experienced players like Mohammed Alhassan and Fatawu Mohammed from the club and living inexperienced players.

Kobby Jones who speaks for the club's supporters wing revealed that like they sacked Eyal Lachman from the training grounds in the past same will happen as they do not need the Serbian trainer at the club.

He even hinted that the supporters will not allow the Serbian gaffer hold training at the club's Pobiman training center.

"We will not allow him(Slavko Matic) to train with the players at Pobiman," he disclosed on Asempa FM.

We will sack him from the club as we did to Eyal Lachman so time ago he is not good enough and we will not allow him to handle the team on Sunday against Kotoko.

"The game on Sunday is very important for us the supporters. He is from Serbia and if anything happens, he will leave but we will endure the pain," he added.

Hearts of Oak are currently sixth with twenty-eight points, two points behind fourth-placed Bibiani Gold Stars, after nineteen games.