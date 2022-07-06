3 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kurt Okraku says that the nation will continue to scout top talents from across the globe in other to improve the Black Stars.

This comes in the wake of the completion of the nationality switch of Atletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams which was confirmed on Tuesday 5th July,2022.

The GFA chief also announced that four more foreign born Ghanaian players including Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Stephen Ambrosius (Hamburger SV), Ransford-Yeboah Koningsdorffer (Hamburger SV) and Patric Pfeiffer (SV Damstadt 98) have all completed their nationality switch and available for selection for Ghana.

‘’The availability of these players’ means a lot to the Ghana Football Association and the Technical team of the Black Stars’’ President Edwin Simeon-Okraku told ghanafa.org

‘’We have always maintained that we will not limit ourselves to only a small group of players but would scout top talents across the globe who are ready to sacrifice for the nation and to take us to the next level‘’

‘’This gives the Technical team more options to choose from adding to our continuous desire to improve the team’’

‘’Coach Otto Addo and his Technical team will continue to monitor and asses them for future assignments including the September games and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar’’ President Simeon-Okraku added.