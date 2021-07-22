1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah says Kotoko will settle their indebtedness to Ashford Tetteh Oku's CLOSEmarking Consult.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been ordered by a court to settle fees owed consultants, CloSEmarking CONSULT a staggering amount of $20,000 which is equivalent to GHC120,000.

The club have since failed to pay CloSEmarking CONSULT which is headed by former Premier League Board Chairman, Ashford Tettey Oku.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen, the CEO admitted it is part of the legacy debt they inherited from the previous regime but they were told by the Board Chairman Dr.Kwame Kyei that it will be handled.

“It is one of the issues we came to meet. The board chairman, [Dr. Kwame Kyei said he was going to handle it but it has not been sorted yet. We owe him and it is something that we have to pay.

“We believe in arbitration. When you owe you have to pay. We have to pay and we will pay them [CLOSEmarking Consult],” the Asante Kotoko CEO said.

It will be recalled that Kotoko contracted, CLOSEmarking Consult to facilitated the signing of a settlement agreement between the Ghanaian side and Esperance in respect of a $240,000 FIFA fine involving Emmanuel Clottey and the $150,000 transfer fee of Kwame Bonsu on April 24, 2020.

Esperance and Kotoko reached an amicable settlement in respect of the case involving Clottey and Bonsu on April 24, 2020, and accordingly filed the settlement agreement at FIFA on April 28, 2020, to signify the end of the dispute.

And in response to a notification to the two clubs with regard to May 5,2020, hearing signed by the Head of Players’ Status at FIFA, Erika Montemor Ferreira, dated April 29, 2020, the Secretary-General of Esperance, Mohammed Farouk Kattou, stressed in a letter dated May 2, 2020, that the two parties actually signed an agreement on April 24, 2020, for the amicable settlement of the case.

It will be recalled that Kotoko’s Executive Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei, and Mohammed Farouk Kattou of Esperance signed a settlement agreement to mark the end of a protracted dispute between the two sides after the Tunisian side agreed to receive the payment of $30,000 from Kotoko being the difference between the $180,000 FIFA fine for the wrongful use of Emmanuel Clottey and Kwame Bonsu’s transfer fee of $150,000.