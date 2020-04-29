29 minutes ago

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for exercising the right leadership in fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

Allotey Jacobs labeled the President as a ''matured leader'' and was delighted that he has brought his maturity to bear during these trying times.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has become the bane of the world with nations worldwide finding ways to safeguard their citizenry from the virulent viral disease.

The pandemic has driven leaders across the globe to take tough decisions though inconveniencing their citizens and woefully impacting economies but for a greater cause, such decisions had to be made irrespective.

Of course, President Nana Akufo-Addo has not been spared from making difficult decisions either as he enforced a partial lockdown and restrictions on public gatherings, resulting in the closure of schools, churches and other relevant public activities that inject life into the spines of Ghanaians.

It is however not out of place to say the happiness of many Ghanaians has been sapped, but once again, for the good of the nation and the health of all citizens, the President's decisions have been found necessary to comply with.

Ghana has since recorded 1671 cases of COVID-19 with 188 recoveries and 16 deaths, however, the infection rate is still one of the lowest in the world and this is primarily due to the government's interventions in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' on Wednesday, Allotey Jacobs told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that assessing world statistics on the impact of COVID-19; ''Ghana is doing very well. As a matter of fact, our State institutions confronting this pandemic; they're doing very well, very [very] well ably supported by government because it is the government of the day. You can't run away from that fact. Any measures that it will put in place, State institutions are following that procedure or that measures and it is in the right order...we've gone far''.

He appreciated efforts by President Akufo-Addo to protect Ghanaians, stressing ''we are in a political age of maturity. So, we should look at Ghana first when issues are raised...We had the aid of a visionary leader and we're having an aid of a matured leader. To sum up, all this is to move Ghana forward. When you explain yourself, it appears the young ones who have come up, I don't know the force pushing them but they will not listen to wisdom or reasoning...This country has to move forward. So, we will speak out if someone does something good. I'm not a Spokesperson for President Nana Akufo-Addo but when he is doing right, I will commend him for it. When it is wrong, I will say it''.