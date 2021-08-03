2 hours ago

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) says the association will take other actions if the government refuse to heed to their demands.

According to UTAG's national president, Professor Charles Marfo, the ongoing strike will take a new approach if government turns deaf ears to their concern.

“We are giving them [government] some time to respond to us or we take another dimension,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Neat Fm.

Professor Marfo said the decision to embark on an industrial strike, was borne out of the government’s refusal to heed calls by the Association to improve the worsening conditions of service of the university teachers.

He said "the Association was not happy at the way the authorities had been dragging their feet on negotiations concerning the welfare of the teachers".