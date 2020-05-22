55 minutes ago

A close confidant and spokesperson for former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah, Asante Fokuo has slammed the Ghana Football Association for his comments in a recent interview.

The ex-Ghana coach claims to be owed five month salary arrears and match bonus for two games amounting to a total of $185,000.

Kwasi Appiah has been very vocal about the debts owed him literally engaging in a war of words with the association and threatening to drag the GFA to FIFA.

In an interview on Thursday, the GFA boss accused Kwasi Appiah of showing bad faith in his public tango with the GFA about his arrears insisting that he knows what to do If he is owed and is not the only person the FA owes.

This has infuriated his spokesperson Asante Forkuo who says they do not care who the GFA owes apart from Kwasi Appiah but all they are asking for is the salary arrears.

“It’s unfortunate he [Kwesi Appiah] went public, but it’s his singular Prerogative and let me say it’s not only Kwasi Appiah who is owed, Stephen Appiah is owed, Richard Olele Kingston is owed too and even Avram Grant was owed but it has been cleared,” Okraku told Ghanaweb's Daniel Oduro.

The spokesperson of Kwasi Asante Forkuo reacted in equal measure to the GFA boss :

“Kwasi Appiah’s contract and salaries issues are different from that of Stephen Appiah and Richard Kingston,so the GFA President should not make such comparisons at all,” he told Sunyani-based Space FM.

“The GFA wrote to coach Kwasi Appiah when they thought they (FA)did not need his services in the National team again, so what prevents the FA from going the same way by writing to Kwasi Appiah to tell him something about his owed salaries. We don’t care about who else the GFA is owing as claimed by the FA President.

He continued:”We have written to the GFA on the coach’s unpaid salaries but they are yet to reply us.

He also disclosed that the lawyers of the former Ghana international will send a third letter to the Ghana FA after which they will know the next decision to take.

“We will write to them for the third time to remind them ,if they don’t get back to us , we shall take the next step.

“We knew some expatriate coaches who refused to leave the country until the GFA had paid them their owed salaries.They stayed in hotels and incurred huge sums of debts on the neck of the GFA until they were paid,” he added.

Appiah contract expired last year in December but the GFA decided against renewing it and he was replaced by his no 2 C.K Akonnor.