Wendy Addo also known in the showbiz arena as Wendy Shay on the 16th November 2020 together with her Manager Bullet, The Ruff Town Records Chief Executive Officer paid a called on Alhaji Salamu Amadu at the Afro-Arab Group of companies head office at kokomlemle.

Queen Wendy Shay was excited to see Alhaji Salamu also known as One Chair.

Wendy Shay as part her peace ambassadorial role will be organised this program to create peace awareness before and after the 2020 General elections will be organising clean-up exercise at the Ayawaso East and North Municipalities.

Kingsley Legend, Public Relations Officer For Wendy Shay disclosed that the will be organised in the Greater Accra region for now with plans to extend to the remaining 15 regions in the future.

"This is the maiden edition and our focus to stage it in Accra and there are greater plans of extending in the coming years. This project is more like a sanitation campaign and as we all know that Wendy Shay is an entertainer, so the patrons will be exhilarating to good entertainment while cleaning the community and advocating for a peaceful election to facilitate good development for the constituents in Ayawaso East and the region at large".

The Afro-Arab Group Chairman Alhaji Salamu Amadu, Peace Ambassador for the Africa Youth Assembly For Peace And One Young World Ambassador on his part assured Wendy Shay and her team the full support and blessings from the Group.

" I'm very delighted to see you guys here at my office and let me assure you that myself and the Afro-Arab Group will support this laudable initiative which will improve the health issues and also create awareness to the People of Ayawaso East especially the youth".

"My doors are always open to you and your management. The Afro-Arab under my leadership will partner you". One Chair added

One Chair is also known for his philanthropic efforts in the Zongo communities nationwide. He has also partnered with some Non-Governmental institutions like The Bright Addae Foundation among others to offer them his unflinching to reach out the underprivileged