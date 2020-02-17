1 hour ago

It was a pleasant surprise when Ghanaian female singer Wendy Shay finally made peace with the late Ebony’s family yesterday at their residence in Dansoman.

At the Ebony Reigns ‘Jollof Rice Day’ which took place yesterday, 16th February 2020, Bullet formally introduced Wendy Shay to late Ebony’s father who claimed to have not listened or ever heard any of her songs.

Starboy Kwarteng some time ago denied ever knowing Wendy Shay, let alone sing any of her songs. This was after he alleged that Bullet did not hesitate to replace her daughter with Wendy Shay, days after Ebony’s burial.

But during the Jollof birthday party held for the late musician, Wendy seized the opportunity to make-up with Ebony’s parents. “I want to thank Mr. Kwarteng and his wife for giving birth to someone like Ebony who came to make an impact. Her existence paved the way for people like me to succeed in the music industry,” she stated.

Both Wendy and Ebony’s parents sealed the union with a dance.

Credit: Ghanaweb