1 hour ago

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwaisey Pee has disclosed an observation he has made about Wendy Shay.

Speaking in an interview with Prince Tsegah on Hitz FM, which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Kwaisey Pee said Wendy Shay is showing signs of immaturity and indiscipline.

He stated that she needs people to coach her on things to react to and those she should ignore.

The ‘Me Hia Odo’ composer made this statement after the Rufftown Records artiste called him a jealous old man.

Wendy Shay didn’t take it lightly after Kwaisey Pee told Zion Felix in a recent interview that she falls behind a certain standard he looks for when collaborating with another musician.

Kwaisey Pee added that he still stands by his words because he has his preferences.

According to him, there is a huge difference in Wendy Shay’s songs and what he does. He explained Wendy Shay is more into street songs.

He emphasized that he is not jealous of the ‘Uber Driver’ singer.

Kwaisey Pee said he would only work with Wendy Shay if the public continues to proposes to him to collaborate with her.

Listen to Kwaisey Pee’s explanation below.

Source: zionfelix