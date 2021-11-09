4 hours ago

Self titled queen of GH music, Wendy Shay, has taken to her verified twitter handle to reveal the candidate she will gather votes for in the next presidential elections.

Wendy Shay’s post was purely motivated by hunger because she lamented on how the ban placed on celebrities advertising for alcohol and betting companies has taken meals from their table.

The Rufftown Records signed singer said people like herself cannot get companies to sponsor their work or even take them on as brand influencers and that is draining their streams of income.

Recall that in 2015, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) placed a ban on celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages.

The FDA said at the time that the ban was part of efforts to protect children and prevent them from being lured into alcoholism by influential personalities and was in adherence to a World Health Organisation policy.

The Ghana Gaming Commission also brought their ban in 2020, preventing betting companies from using celebrities in their advertisement or as ambassadors.

The two decrees took a large chunk of funds from celebrities because that was part of the major streams of money for entertainers.

Wendy Shay and a tall list of celebrities called on the government to come to their aid and ease the ban but their plea fell on deaf ears. It is at the back of this that Wendy Shay stated that she will only vote for the party that lifts the ban on alcohol and gambling in 2024.

Her stance did not sit well with some netizens who accused her of making a decision fueled by greed and selfish interests.

Others defended her thoughts saying entertainers need such endorsements to survive and the onus lies on parents to control the actions of their kids not celebrities.

“Musicians are not supposed to be poor But in this country if God does not step in you’ll die poor Now we can’t even get Alcohol and Betting companies to sponsor our shows 2024 my vote will be for any party that will lift that Ban!“ she tweeted.