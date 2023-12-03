1 hour ago

Agbogbomefia of the Asogli state, Togbe Afede XIV, has launched a scourging criticism of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government in his newest publication, Our Self-Inflicted Monumental Economic Crisis.

Togbe Afede XIV, who is also the founder and CEO of SAS Finance Group, in his book bemoaned the capricious implementation of policies under the Akufo-Addo government which he indicated is the cause of the current economic challenges in Ghana.

The traditional ruler was particularly appalled by the corruption and extravagant lifestyle of the country.

He said that even though Ghana is a poor country, the government continues to spend beyond its means which leads to it resorting to borrowing to finance its expenditure.

“… quite obviously, not much thought or planning appear to have gone into some of the choices we made. We all were witnesses to the rushed introduction of the Single Spine Salary Structure and the Free SHS Programme and the sudden and reckless cancellation of road tolls without adequate planning. Many other programmes have been decided without any idea where the required resources would come from. And very soon, our small country will be boasting of three international airports while our internal road network remains very poor.

“We also set targets without detailed roadmaps defining required actions, their timing, and their effects as was the case with the E-levy, which failed to bring in the expected revenues. All these, combined with corruption, made budget shortfalls and excessive borrowing inevitable,” part of the book reads.

The chief also took a swipe at the government over its determination to go on with the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana, despite the problems in the country.

“We are poor, earn so little, but spend the way even the most affluent countries would not on things which are not necessary. When Houphet Boigny built the 18,000 capacity Basilica of Our Lady of Peace, in Yamousokro in 1990, 32 years ago, Ghanaians mocked at him. Little did we know that decades later, we will be attempting to outdo him with our own National Cathedral,” he wrote.

Read the full book below:

Source: Ghanaweb