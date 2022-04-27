2 hours ago

President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo says that his outfit is against the newly introduced E-ticketing system used in purchasing tickets recently.

The novelty was introduced recently by the government of Ghana in collaboration with the National Sports Authority(NSA).

It was first used in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play off against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium when Ghana faced Nigeria in the 0-0 drawn game.

Ghana had the highest ever revenue generated at any football match in the country and it was replicated during the Kotoko vs Hearts Ghana Premier League match day 24 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite the benefits, the GHALCA boss says that they are not against E-ticketing per say but they were not consulted and the 5% being charged by the service provider is outrageous.

“We are going resist it fiercely because it has been imposed on us," he told the Ghanaian Times Newspaper.

“Why should the government impose a company on us to handle the e-ticking without getting us involved,” he added.

Since its introduction, the E-ticketing has resolved the age old problems of ticket racketeering, corruption and theft at the gates.

He said GHALCA was not against e-ticketing per se, “but there should have been a lot more engagement.”

“If we’re all working as a team to raise standards, then I think there should be a concerted effort instead of dumping things on us.”

According to experts, the new ticketing system will address the inefficiency and corruption within the ticketing regime in Ghana football.

“As I said earlier, GHALCA is not against digitalization, but there must be good engagement with the clubs. As it stands now, a company is charging five percent of the gate proceeds for its e-ticketing services when we are not involved in its engagement. If we (GHALCA) had been involved, the percentage could have been lower,” he asserted.

Mr. Fianoo called on clubs to remain focused and keep eyes open “so we’re not taken for granted.”

“E-ticketing is no law and it must not be imposed on us as we’re ready to fight it off unless there’s a much broader collaboration among stakeholders on the way forward,” the GHALCA boss insisted.