2 hours ago

Former Ghana International, Godwin Attram has thrown his support behind Black Stars trainer Charles Kwablan Akonnor.

The former Great Olympics coach says he knows the former Ghana captain is the right man for the job and deserves all the support needed to succeed.

Godwin Attram who has also been appointed as the assistant coach of the Black Stars B has urged his senior colleague to go all out.

“I would like to congratulate my senior coach [CK Akonnor] for this appointment," he told Joy FM.

"I want to urge him that he has what it takes to do the job. He should go all out to do things because he is the coach, he can make the decisions. We are all behind him with prayers. He should go all out and he will succeed.”

It appears C.K Akonnor is the torchbearer of all local coaches and so most of them have pledged their support for him and Attram is no different.