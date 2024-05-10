4 hours ago

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) is demanding a load management timetable in order for businesses to adequately plan.

According to the President of the Association, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, 'Dumsor,' which is the local term for erratic power outages, is better than 'Dumsiesie,' which is the new term for the same problem.

He made the comment in an interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

"You can't say that it is 'dumsiesie'; what is 'dumsiesie'? We would be better off with 'dumsor' than 'dumsiesie' because 'dumsor' comes with a schedule. My people from the media sector will actually appreciate it. This is affecting equipment; this is affecting transmission time. Assuming that you don't have the capacity to purchase industrial generators, automatic switches, and all that, you'll just be there, and you'll go off air.

"How do you serve the people? We serve as a bridge between the governed and the governor, and so as the bridge, we are supposed to be informing people with policies, and if we go off, break down, or if we are unable to discharge that duty, we will be doing a great disservice to this nation, and it will affect our democracy," he said.

President Akufo-Addo, during his address at this year's May Day celebration, announced that the power crisis has been resolved.

However, many parts of the country still experience erratic power supplies.