15 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak are close to the elusive Ghana Premier League diadem after their 1-0 victory over Kumasi Asante Kotoko last Sunday in their match day 31 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The phobians last won the Ghana Premier League title in 2009 under the guidance of Serbian trainer Kosta Papic but are more closer now then ever.

Midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway has cautioned his teammates to eschew complacency and go for the ultimate as they are very close to winning the league.

With three matches to end the season the phobians lead the pile with 59 points three more than second placed Asante Kotoko and will over the weekend play against Ebusua Dwarfs.

After playing Ebusua Dwarfs, Hearts will host Liberty Professionals before they wrap up the season with an away game against WAFA.

“We played well against Kotoko and we deservedly got the three points but we need to work hard to finish the season in style," he told GNA Sports.

"So I would not take chances and no complacency among my teammates”

“The objective is to deliver the title, I know we are close but we need to finish hard,'' he said.

When asked how influential coach Samuel Boadu has been to the team, Botchway said: "He is the master tactician and I have enjoyed playing under his system of free-flowing football because it really suits my style.

“He has had a massive impact on the team and I believe he deserves all the commendation from the Hearts fans," he added.

Hearts need just two wins to win their first major silverware since Togbe Afede XIV took over the club.