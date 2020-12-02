2 hours ago

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has threatened it will drag Adom TV, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group Limited to court for broadcasting a 'fake video' linking President Akufo-Addo to corruption.

A supposed video of Akufo-Addo receiving a bribe was aired on Adom TV Tuesday night.

The video has sparked controversies on social media with the communication team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) using it to campaign against the government.

Some Ghanaians have also expressed shock over the video and asking what will motivate a President to accept bribes.

But the NPP in a press statement Wednesday afternoon, urged its members and the general public to "look focused" and not pay attention to the said video.

Addressing journalist at the party's headquarters in Accra, the Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development and former Minister of Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid threatened they will sue Adom TV for the "unethically" defaming the President of the Republic.

"We're are coming after that television station. [referring to Adom TV]. I'm sending notice to that television station that showed that fake video. It's defamatory of the President of Ghana, it's unethical, it's unprofessional. We're not going to take it lying down." He threatened.

The video, Hamid clarified is a complete pack of lies put together from the NPP's #Ariseforchange campaign in 2016.

Mr. Hamid, however, showed the original footage live as he explained it was doctored by makers of fake news to boost the NDC ahead of Monday's polls.