1 hour ago

Eleven Wonders Midfielder Salifu Ibrahim says his side will pick up all three points when they face in form Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League match day nine clash.

The Techiman based side have been very impressive under the guidance of young trainer Ignatius Osei Fosu this season.

Salifu Ibrahim, the player with the most man of the match accolades in this season's Ghana Premier League with five is confident his side can overcome the phobians at their own backyard.

Hearts of Oak are without a defeat ever since Kosta Papic took over the team with an impressive 6-1 thumping of Bechem United the highlight of an impressive phobia under the Serb.

A bullish Salifu Ibrahim speaking ahead of the game beilieves his side can overcome the Hearts of Oak hurdle.

“Eleven Wonders is coming to Accra to win against Hearts Of Oak on Sunday.”

“We cant wait for the big game and we really ready to beat them. We we respect them a lot but this is football.” he stated.

The Phobians lie fifth on the league log while Eleven Wonders are seventh on the table.