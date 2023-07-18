1 hour ago

An unidentified man has sent a video message to the Bank of Ghana, declaring his intention to rob the institution and warning the Ghana Police and Soldiers to prepare for his arrival.

The alarming video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the man making daring threats as he directly addresses the Bank of Ghana.

In the video, the yet-to-be-identified man said; “Tell the Ghana Police and the soldiers that, I am coming to the Bank of Ghana, I am coming with my squad to rob.

“So, they should prepare themselves to await our coming,” he said.

The man's boldness is evident as he delivers his threatening message with noticeable confidence.

He concludes the video by urging viewers to share his message with the security services.

“We are coming with all our guns and ammunition to take all the monies they have gathered.

So, share it with the soldiers, they should be alert. I will not say when I am coming but I have said it that we are coming to the bank of Ghana,” he added.

This follows series of robberies witnessed in recent times.

The recent of a robbery case occurred on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Two unsuspecting individuals on a motorbike entered a Star Oil filling station at Ablekuma and robbed a bullion van. The incident sadly led the death of the police officer who was accompanying the van.