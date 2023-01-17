2 hours ago

Deputy Minister of Youth & Sports Hon. Evans Bobie Opoku has expressed confidence that the Black Galaxies can beat Sudan in the must-win game on Thursday for a place in the next round of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship.

The Black Galaxies suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat against Madagascar in the opening match of the competition.

The defeat has given Ghana an uphill task of beating Sudan on Thursday for a place in the next round.

In a meeting at the team’s base in Constantine, the Deputy Minister assured the players that the entire country is backing them ahead of their next game.

“The Honorable Minister of Youth & Sports Mustapha Ussif has asked me to encourage you to fight on and qualify for the next stage of the tournament’' the Asunafo North lawmaker said.

“The nation is still behind you and we are confident you can make it”.

“As a way of motivating you, government has fulfilled all outstanding entitlements due to the team and we are also ready redeem all promises when you make it to the next round”.

He further urged the players to put Sunday’s setback behind them and focus on what is ahead of them.

“Dont be discouraged. You have an opportunity to correct what happened the last time”.

“The nation has confidence in you. In life we all make mistakes but what is ahead of us is most important.”

Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority Seth Panwum also backed the team to show their qualities against Sudan.

“The game on Sunday wasn’t our best. Following your training tour and friendlies we were all confident on Sunday but we unfortunately lost the game.

“Going into Thursday, know that you can win and go ahead to become champions of this competition. Put Sunday’s games behind you and know that the nation has not given up on you”.

GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku thanked the President and Government for its continuous support to our national teams especially the Black Galaxies.

“As the number one fan of this team, the President of Ghana H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has supported this team and that's the reason this team had a very good camping period”

“Our sector minister and his deputy also ensured that this team never lacked. The presence of the Deputy Minister and the NSA Board Chairman tells us that Ghana is behind you throughout your hard work and the sacrifices you are making”, the GFA boss stated.

Thursday’s Group C game between Ghana and Sudan will kick off at 8:00pm (7:00pm GMT). in Constantine.