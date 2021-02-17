26 minutes ago

News went viral in Ghana on Tuesday that former Asante Kotoko and Karela United winger Maxwell Baakoh has been sacked from his Egyptian side Cleopatra Ceramica due to poor form.

The player joined the newly promoted Egyptian side recently but reports in the local media was that his contracted had unilaterally been terminated by the club but this has been rubbished by agent of the player and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Club Consult Africa Yusif Chibsah.

In an interview with Kumasi based Fox FM, Yusif Chibsah has rubbished reports that his client's contract has been terminated unilaterally by the Egyptian outfit.

He says his client has rather been rewarded with a contract extension which they are still in discussions with the club due to his impressive form so far.

"Baako had a one year existing contract, but based on current performance he has been exhibiting, the management of Fc Cleopatra has decided to extend his contract by another year".

"Currently they have given us a proposal and we are still studying it" he revealed.