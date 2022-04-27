1 hour ago

Sporting Director of German Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart Sven Mislintat says that he is excited that his side have tied down Danish born midfielder with Ghanaian descent Nikolas Nartey to a new contract.

VfB Stuttgart has acted quickly to extend the contract of midfielder Nikolas Nartey through to 30 June 2025.

The Danish U21 international's original deal was set to expire on 30 June 2023.

Nartey joined the Cannstatt club in August 2019 from 1. FC Köln and was sent out on loan to Hansa Rostock and then SV Sandhausen. Since the beginning of this season, the 22-year-old has been a fully fledged member of the VfB first-team squad, although he underwent arthroscopic surgery in February to remove fragments from his knee and won't be available again this season.

“We are delighted about the early contract extension for Nikolas Nartey. We're convinced that once he has gone through his rehabilitation and with pre-season behind him, he'll soon be able to resume his positive development next season "VfB sporting director Sven Mislintat.

Nikolas Nartey was born in Denmark to a Ghanaian father and a Danish mother and is yet to be capped by either his country of birth or that of his father.

He has played for Denmark at the U-16, U-17, U-18, U-19 and U-21 level but is yet to earn a senior team call up.