Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has set his sights on getting one over plucky Legon Cities when the two teams clash on Wednesday in the Ghana Premier League.

In form Accra Hearts of Oak will play against Legon Cities in their match day 30 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It will be home fixture for Legon Cities who will be looking forward to returning to winning ways after their defeat last week.

Hearts of Oak who are yet to lose a match in their last seven games will be hoping to continue their fine form and their place at the summit of the league.

After beating his former side last Sunday, coach Boadu revealed his next victim will be Legon Cities when they clash onWednesday.

“As I said earlier, Hearts of Oak is playing match after match, now we have finished with this [Hearts vs Medeama] match, it’s history, we have to throw it back," he said after the game on Sunday.

“We have to concentrate on the next match we are going to play and we take match after match and we believe that definitely we are going to take that three maximum points as well," he added.

Hearts of Oak are top of the 2020/21 league table with 53 points from 29 matches.