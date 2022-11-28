8 minutes ago

Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri says that Uruguay will do all it can to beat Ghana on Friday to progress to the next stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The two-time World Champions will need a win against Ghana to ensure they progress while the West African giants need a minimum of a draw.

Facundo Pellistri spoke in the mixed zone after losing 2-0 against Portugal and assured that Uruguay had "many consecutive chances: that of Maxi (Gómez) in the post, that of Luis (Suárez) next to the goal and that of the cocho ( Giorgian De Arrascaeta) at the end”.

"We knew that the group was very tough, we're still good, we have to go play with Ghana and we're going to go all out to win and thus be able to qualify," he concluded.

La Celeste will close the group next Friday, December 2 at 3:00 p.m local time against Ghana,

"Sometimes this is what this sport has, when you don't put in what you have to put in, it's hard for you," said the 20-year-old, who stated that the result "was a bit misleading" and that they deserved "much more."

Diego Alonso "told us that we were going to go to 4-4-2, to look for them more, to put pressure on them, to have more arrivals from outside," he said. "We created those situations that were very clear and sometimes we have to enter, and now it happens to us that they are not entering, but at least we generate them and I believe that, when they enter, everything will be fine," he deepened.