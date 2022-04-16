5 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku says that the GFA have began processes with FIFA to introduce Video Assistant Referee(VAR) into the Ghana league.

There has been a lot of contentious calls by referees in the Ghana Premier League and introducing the VAR technology will help referees enormously.

VAR has been in use since 2018 when the International Football Association Board (IFAB) agreed for the introduction to assist referees in order to curb controversies and bring fairness.

He however admits that acquiring the Video Assistant Referee is very expensive but nonetheless they are pursuing it.

"We are going through the process of using the VAR in our leagues," he told GTV Sports + in an interview

"Our Referees Manager Alex Kotei has been at the forefront dealing with FIFA and we're exploring the possibility of using the technology."

"But what's true also is that, it's too expensive," he admitted.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko currently lead the standings in the Ghana Premier League with an eight point gap on second place Bechem United.