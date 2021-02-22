3 hours ago

The Church of Pentecost has declared support for the administration of approved vaccines in the fight against COVID-19 and has told its ministers not to use their platforms to promote myths, controversies and falsehoods about the vaccines.

The church said its decision does not take away the individual rights of its members to accept or refuse vaccination based on personal reasons.

It said the decision comes after its COVID-19 Technical Committee made up of Theologians, Pharmacists, Clinicians, Public Health Consultants, Lawyers, Psychologists among others analysed several controversies and myths about the vaccines.

“It is obvious the conspiracy theories cannot be substantiated and are not sustainable,” the church said in a statement.

“Ministers, officers and members of the Church are therefore discouraged from using the platforms of the Church to fuel and promote myths, controversies and falsehood to misinform people and members on the usefulness and benefit of COVID-19 vaccines,” the church added.

The church further advised its members to be wary of depending solely on social media for information especially about the vaccines as it is saturated with false information.

“Because social media is saturated with fake news, the Church public is advised to avoid depending mainly on social media for information without checking from reliable sources,” the statement signed by the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.