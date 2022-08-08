1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari says that his Serbian side Red Stars Belgrade will not be traveling to Armenia as tourists for the second leg of the third-round qualifier against Pyunnik Tuesday.

The Serbian giants decimated Pyunnik 5-0 in the first leg at the Maracana last Wednesday with Osman Bukari grabbing a hattrick but he says his side will not relax as the job is not yet done.

"We showed a great game and that we are a real team. We won a big victory, but we don't think of going to Armenia for the second leg as a tourist. This team doesn't think like that. So, with full concentration and respect for the opponent, we want to show how professional we really are "says Bukari in an interview with Serbian portal Sportal.

Crvena Zvezda beat Pyunik 5- 0 in the first game of the third round of Champions League qualification at home, and Osman Bukari was the absolute hero of the red and white team.

The Ghana player scored a hat-trick and registered an assist when he beat Kings Kangwa for the second goal of the Serbian champions.

There are two of them, and they are Dejan Lekić and El Fardu Ben .

The Ghanaian has now scored five goals in five games for Red Star Belgrade in all competitions since joining the club.