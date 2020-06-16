3 hours ago

The Electoral Commission has refuted claims by the minority that the Commission is knocking off over 6,000 centres in some polling stations in the impending registration exercise.

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu after a meeting of Parliament’s Special Budget Committee and Chairperson of the EC Jean Mensa with her deputies told the media the EC announced a decision to cut down on registration centres.

But in a reaction, Deputy EC Commissioner in-charge of Administration Dr Bossman Asare said the claim of the Minority is inaccurate.

According to him, the Commission is only rolling out the registration exercise in phases.

Dr Asare explained registration officials will be moving from a cluster of registration centres to others within a particular period.

The former head of the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana was, however, unable to answer questions relative to the implementation of ROPAA.