23 hours ago

Members of the National Food Suppliers Association have said they will not leave the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) until the debt owed them is paid.

The aggrieved members besieged NAFCO’s premises to start a picket as part of their efforts to compel the company to pay them money they are owed for food they supplied to senior high schools across the country.

Speaking to Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the spokesperson for the association, Kwaku Amedume, said arrangements had been made to provide shelter for the aggrieved members, so they could have a meeting with the company’s Chief Executive Officer, but they would not accept this offer.

“This afternoon, around 2 p.m., the deputy CEO, Peter Amankwah, came to us and said he would like to provide us with a place to sleep and have a meeting with the CEO on Monday. He said two people would have to share a bed, and they said they could not provide us with food. But we don’t want to hear any more of these stories.

“We rejected the offer to provide us with a place to sleep because we are comfortable on the NAFCO premises. Our money has depreciated by over 400% in the past two years.”

In a statement released on Thursday, July 6, NAFCO said it acknowledged its debt to the National Food Suppliers Association and sympathized with them for the unfortunate situation they have found themselves in saying the company has scheduled a meeting to resolve the issue.

Two members of the association were also taken ill on Wednesday, July 5, after sleeping in the harsh weather.

