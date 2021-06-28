3 hours ago

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) says the country will experience a few more days of rain before the end of the rainy season.

Tettey Portuphy, the Head of Forecasting at the agency in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show said while the volume of rains this year would most likely be lower than last year’s it still has the potential of wreaking havoc in some communities.

“For those of us along the coastal areas, we should expect more rains. We are still in June, and so we are not out of the woods yet, so we have to brace ourselves for a few more rains before we get out of it,” he said.

Rains across the country between Wednesday and Sunday evening left many areas flooded with drivers in some communities unable to continue their journey.

Some deaths were also recorded with the official figure pegged at seven.

In the Ashanti Region, for instance, a 50-year-old woman, identified as Akosua Dufie, was confirmed dead after she was washed away by flood waters at Anloga in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

At Atasemanso in the Kumasi Metropolis, at least 200 residents were displaced due to the downpour.

Mr. Portuphy said it is advisable for persons in low-lying areas and those in flood-prone areas to vacate their homes and move to higher grounds because further rain, irrespective of its volume, could cause some devastation.

“It has made a lot of places saturated already so any rain that comes again will be very devastating so people who know that they are living in flood-prone areas should try and move out and after the raining season they can come back because any little rain that will come will be devastating especially those in low-lying areas,” he said.

Source: citifmonline