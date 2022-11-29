1 hour ago

Head coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo says that he is not going into Friday's clash against Uruguay to seek revenge as some people are claiming.

A large section of Ghanaian football fans are hoping that the team can exact revenge on two-time World Cup winners Uruguay.

They meet familiar foes in Uruguay who Ghanaians have very bitter memories about after the events at the 2010 World Cup with other group members being Portugal and South Korea.

Both teams met at the quarter-finals stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Ghana scored first through Sulley Muntari from a long-range strike before Diego Forlan equalized with a free kick.

On the stroke of full time, Ghana had a corner kick and Dominic Adiyiah headed the ball goalwards but Luis Suarez clawed the ball away with his bare hands like a goalkeeper.

He was shown a red card and Ghana awarded a penalty but Asamoah Gyan missed and Ghana lost the post-match penalties.

But Addo insists that painful memory will not provide extra incentive for the Black Stars, who would have become the first African nation to reach the last four at the finals.

"I'm a guy who doesn't think too much in the past when this incident happened," the coach said. "I'm a strong believer if you don’t seek revenge, you get even more blessings.

"It's a different approach, a different team. [Uruguay] have very good strikers, lots of experience. They are very compact, very good. It will be very, very difficult, again.

"We are a team that knows every game will be on the edge, we have to be at our best to beat them. But I'm confident enough to know we can win this game."

Ghana will need to avoid defeat to Uruguay on Friday to progress to the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.