Coach Otto Addo says the team has yet to achieve its intended goal at the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar. Ghana recovered from an opening day defeat to Portugal to beat South Korea 3-2 at Education City stadium on Monday to set the tone for a much more breathtaking encounter against two-time World Champions Uruguay on Friday.

Speaking to ghanafa.org after the victory over South Korea, our head coach Otto Addo says the team will continue to work hard to achieve the needed goals.

‘’The win against South Korea shows us that everything is possible with believe and the plan and surely the players who are executing this plan’’ Otto Addo said.

‘’Big congratulations to the players, we have a lot of new players, we had to integrate them but everybody did well to work on the integration and the few times we had, we did well and getting well together, combining together, finding each other’’.

‘’But the bottom line is that we haven’t reached anything so we have to still work hard to make our dream come through and we have to go to the next stage’’ he added.

Ghana and Uruguay go head-to-head on Friday in search of a ticket to the Round of 16 with Ghana needing a win to automatically seal their spot in the next round whiles the Uruguayans are desperately in need of a win to progress to the next round.

The match is scheduled for 13:00 GMT kick off at Al Janoub stadium in Qatar.