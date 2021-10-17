6 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak face a daunting task on Sunday afternoon when they play against north African side Wydad Athletic Club.

The phobians are seeking to play in the group stage of the CAF Champions League for the first time in over a decade.

Communication Director of the club Kwame Opare Addo is confident his side will defeat the Moroccan side on Sunday afternoon when they clash.

“After Kamsar win we were back to business to make sure we have to keep focus and our mental strength in the highest level so that when we face WAC we will be able to put smiles on the faces of every Phobian.”, he told Happy FM in an interview on Saturday.

“We have been working on that and by Sunday the technical team will have corrected any mistake so we will be able to perform well”, he added.

The phobians defeated Guinean side CI Kamsar 2-0 in the first preliminary round and must cross this final hurdle before getting into the group stage for the first time in more than a decade.