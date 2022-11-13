1 hour ago

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner says that they are praying that the finger injury suffered by Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott is not damaging and is just a sprain.

The former Swindon Town goalie sustained an injury on Saturday before his side's 3-3 draw game against Burton Albion.

Jojo Wollacott pulled out of the warm-up after hurting his finger at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

He was named in Ghana's provisional 55-man squad list on 2nd November and barring any long-term injuries should make Ghana's 26-man squad list which will be announced on Monday, 14th November.

Charlton manager Ben Garner said: “We’re praying for good news. He’s got a scan as soon as we get back to London. He just caught one on the end of his finger. We’re just hoping it’s a ligament or something like that. A little sprain in there.

“We’re just praying for good news. He’s due to fly out tomorrow and join up with Ghana. Hopefully we get good news.

“He’s a really level-headed guy, Jojo. He was disappointed before the game and frustrated by it. I don’t think he was in a position to be on the bench so we made the decision to put an extra outfield player on.

“He’s a little bit more positive in there now and we’re really hopeful it’s positive news and he can travel tomorrow.”

The extent of the Charlton goalkeeper's injury will only be known after he undergoes scans.