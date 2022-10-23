2 hours ago

Ahead of their trip to Mozambique for their TotalEnergies African U23 Championship qualifying match, Coach Ibrahim Tanko insists that he has the right group of players in camp to surmount their upcoming tasks.

The Black Meteors will travel to Maputo on Thursday evening for their qualifying first leg game against their Mozambican counterparts which is scheduled for Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto.

Before their trip, Coach Tanko told ghanafa.org that after six weeks of intensive training the team is in shape for the two-legged tie.

