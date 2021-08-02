2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer for AshantiGold, Emmanuel Frimpong says that his side is ready to play in the CAF Confederation Cup next season following their 4-1 win against Berekum Chelsea in the MTN FA Cup semi final.

The miners will play against Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium in the finals of the MTN FA Cup.

AshGold is eligible to play in the CAF Confederations Cup but they failed to apply for the CAF inter club competition's club licensing when the window was opened.

Speaking to Happy FM on their African campaign, Emmanuel Frimpong warned the miners will not allow any team to represent Ghana in Africa if the GFA does not find a way to help them.

“If we don’t go for Africa then no team will. Since we are the club representing in the Confederation Cup they have to help us. We are will be ready for anything they come up with”, he told Happy 98.9FM.

“On their participation in Africa, he said, “We are ready for Africa and that is why we are where we are now. We couldn’t perform in the league so we turned our focus to the FA Cup. During the league, there was a little technical issue that affected us. We have dealt with it and right now the players are hungry to get to the top with the help of management”, he added.