36 minutes ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew says that they are ready to tame the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Saturday when the two sides meet at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana won against Ethiopia by an unconvincing 1-0 scoreline before losing to South Africa by a similar scoreline which led to C.K Akonnor losing his job with Milovan Rajevac his replacement.

Speaking on Friday in a press conference ahead of the game, Andre Ayew says they know the relevance of the game and will do everything to get the three points.

"Everything is going on well; we have been training for a while now. This game we know that it is an important game so we are just calmly getting ready and the squad is ready. The players are ready to give everything to get the three points on Saturday."

Ghana have a two point advantage against their opponents going into the match after two round of games.

The Black Stars sit in second place with three points while the Warriors languish at the bottom of Group G with one point.

The two teams will lock horns at the Cape Coast stadium in a match day three encounter on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 4pm local time.