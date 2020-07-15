2 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kumasi King Faisal, Anwar Sadat insist his club will do all they can in order to procure the services of on loan Asante Kotoko striker Ibrahim Osman.

Osman has been playing on loan at King Faisal during the 2019/2020 league season which was annulled.

He was very impressive for the Insha Allah boys despite his side failing to win any of their games before the season was called off.

The striker has been tipped to make a return to his parent club ahead of the start of next season but King Faisal is intent on signing him on a permanent deal.

“Many of the players came on loan especially Ibrahim Osman. For Ibrahim, we are ready to negotiate with Kotoko.

“But the problem is who to approach at the club. Because there’s been a change of management at the club we don’t know who is charge form. But immediately we identify the person we will go to the negotiation table and begin the process.

” We will look at the best option, if it’s a matter of extending the loan or there is a possibility of signing him out-rightly from the club. We will see” Sadat said on Kessben FM Sports.

The King Faisal striker was the club's top-scorer in the league with 10 goals in 13 matches while providing three assists.

Ibrahim Osman joined Kotoko from Asokwa Deportivo when Paa Kwasi Fabin was coach of the side but he failed to shine and was initially shipped on loan to Liberty Professionals where he again struggled.