The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court’s decision to nullify the re-collation of parliamentary election results in four constituencies including; Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Techiman South.

Delivering the ruling in Accra on Friday, December 27, Justice Gabriel Pwamang, the presiding judge noted that “Since the orders which have been brought to be quashed are separate and distinct, we have decided to exercise our discretionary power to quash by certiorari having required to the peculiar circumstances of each ruling.

“Consequently, we hereby quash the orders of mandamus made for collation of results by the EC in the following constituencies; Okawkwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Techiman South.”

The Supreme Court, however, upheld the re-collated results in two other constituencies which are Nsawam Adoagyiri and Ahafo Ano North, leaving those results untouched by its ruling.

Speaking shortly after the ruling, a member of the NDC’s legal team, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

In her interview with Channel One TV’s Fred Duhoe, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong described the ruling as a victory for the rule of law, stating its significance in maintaining electoral integrity and ensuring that justice is served in contentious situations.

“It simply means that, by Monday, we have to file the affidavit in opposition to the application for mandamus in respect of the four constituencies. The Court has also directed that hearing should take place on Tuesday, and so we are generally satisfied.”