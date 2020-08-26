2 hours ago

The Association of Pentecostal and Charismatic Clergy (APCC) has apologised to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for saying that persecution of the Church will be one of his legacies in a communiqué it issued a few weeks ago.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary Rev. John Armaah, APCC said: “Upon sober reflection on the heading of our recent communiqué”, they “wish to withdraw the said heading because it does not reflect what we intended to communicate”.

“We, as an association, are, therefore, sorry and hereby render an unqualified apology to Your Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic, for any hurt or damage the heading may have caused. We are, indeed, very sorry. We hope you will find space in your heart to forgive us”, the group pleaded.

Read the full apology below:

WITHDRAWAL OF HEADING OF COMMUNIQUE

RE: “PERSECUTION OF THE CHURCH WILL BE ONE OF YOUR LEGACIES”

The Leadership of the Association of Pentecostal and Charismatic Clergy (APCC), upon sober reflection on the heading of our recent communiqué as captured above, wish to withdraw the said heading because it does not reflect what we intended to communicate.

We, as an association, are, therefore, sorry and hereby render an unqualified apology to Your Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic, for any hurt or damage the heading may have caused.

We are, indeed, very sorry.

We hope you will find space in your heart to forgive us.

We, however, still want to emphasise the need for Your Excellency to bring the owners and the people involved in making unwholesome comments about members of the Clergy to order.

We believe that as a father to everyone in this nation, you are constitutionally obliged to give every Ghanaian, and legal body, a fair attention, including the Church and members of the Clergy.

A failure to bring members of government, who incessantly attack, verbally abuse and even threaten churches and members of the Clergy openly, could be described as a tacit endorsement of their action, and a persecution of the Church and Clergy.

Once again, our sincerest apology to you, our President

Rev. John Armaah General Secretary (APCC)