Influential Ashantigold midfielder Appiah McCarthy suffered a double jeopardy last Friday as his side were giving a 5-2 hiding by Legon Cities in their match day 10 clash before suffering a ligament injury that has ruled him out of action for about eight weeks.

The player who will not be available for the Kotoko clash has appealed to supporters of Ashantigold to forgive the team for their poor performance last week.

He has promised that the team will make amends with a big win against Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

“I will plead with the supporters to pray behind us ahead of the Kotoko duel. The defeat against Legon Cities was a painful one but all the same it is football and such things do happen”

“But going into the Kotoko game we will not repeat the mistakes we did against Legon Citie” he said.

The midfield enforcer is facing an eight weeks out of action after picking an injury in the Legon Cities game but according to him, his absence will not affect the performance of the team.

“Though I won’t be available against Kotoko but I will assure the fans that any player that will play in my absence will even do it better than me”

“I think the confidence will there for us to pick all points on Sunday” he added.