1 hour ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has apologized for the late communication in reopening of schools for SHS 3 students.

The Service says it has rescheduled the reopening for Senior High School (SHS) Form 3 students to May 5.

However, communication reached parents and students when they had already reached their respective schools.

This made some of the students stranded as some who spoke to the media complained of not having money to go back home.

Speaking to the complaints and agitations from both parents and students, the Director-General, Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa said he understands the frustration because he wouldn't have been happy if it were him.

"We're truly sorry; it's a very frustrating situation and so we understand the parents," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.

Meanwhile, he has explained what led to the change in date.