2 hours ago

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has stated that it is not happy with the transfer of the Ashanti Regional National Service Scheme Director, Alex Opoku-Mensah, following his abuse of a nurse at the Manhyia Government Hospital.

The GRNMA in 2022 called for the head of Mr. Opoku-Mensah following the assault at the hospital.

But the National Service Secretariat in a statement announced the suspension of Mr. Opoku-Mensah for two months without pay and his transfer to the head office to work under supervision.

He has been asked to render an unqualified apology to the NSS for bringing its name into disrepute.

Speaking on Citi Prime News, the Vice Chairman of the Ashanti regional chapter of GRNMA, Philemon Adu Brempong, said they are not happy about the reassignment but will accept it.

“As a union, we are not happy [about his transfer] but we accept the decision from the NSS’ office. We believe he’s not going to work with us directly,” the Vice Chairman of the Ashanti regional chapter of GRNMA said.

He said the abused nurse and her family are doing well after the incident.

“The incident affected her and the family, but they are all doing well now,” Mr. Brempong stated.

Mr. Opoku-Mensah’s suspension follows recommendations of a committee of inquiry which probed his action.

Source: citifmonline