Coach Otto Addo says the technical team is happy with the performance of star midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The Ajax Amsterdam player who has bagged two goals in the tournament, is now the toast of town following his scintillating display in the opening matches of the competition.

Mohammed Kudus won the Budweiser Player of the match award against South Korea on Monday as he scored two goals to help Ghana to a 3-2 win against the Asian giants at the Education City stadium.

‘’Surely it always depends on his position and we try to prepare him for his defensive task but also offensive task, against South Korea he started a little bit more defensive on the right side and he has the freedom to come in the midfield and do his game and offensive wise we try to give him the confidence to do what he thinks is right’’ Otto Addo told ghanafa.org

‘’Surely, he has an eye for his team mates but also if he has space and he can dribble then he should do it, it’s a big strength of him to go one on one, he has a great shot as well so we encourage him to do it. Surely there is always room for improvement but so far, we are very, very happy with his performance’’ he added.

Mohammed Kudus who made his debut in November 2019, has played 20 times and scored 11 goals for the Black Stars.