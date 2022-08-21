2 hours ago

Former Cameroon striker and President of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto'o Fils is proud of Kotoko's Cameroonian strike Frank Mbella Etouga.

According to the former Barcelona striker,he was told about the Kotoko striker by his coach Rigobert Song while the technical director of FECAFOOT has also talked to him about the Mbella.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Samuel Eto'o revealed that he is proud of what his compatriot is doing in Ghana.

“Mbella had a beautiful season. Some months ago, my manager told me about him and even the national technical director spoke to me about him. We are very proud of what he’s doing in Ghana,” Eto’o revealed.

Frank Mbella was handed a call-up to the Cameroon national team but was later dropped.

The Cameroonian striker ended the season as the top goal scorer for Asante Kotoko as he ended the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season with 21 goals missing out on the goal king award by a goal after Ashgold's Yaw Annor beat him to it.

He has been the subject of interest from several clubs from Africa and outside the country with the reds keen to keep him.

The 20-year-old powered Kotoko to their 25th Ghana Premier League title and but missed out on the goal king award.

He joined Kotoko at the start of the 2021/2022 season from Cameroonian side Fortuna du Mfou and has been a revelation.